Hydrant Flushing Set for Thursday for Daviess Rural Water Users

Hydrant flushing begins Thursday for customers of Daviess County Rural Water systems.

The flushing in the northern part of the district will start at County Road 100 North, and move northward from there. To the south, the flushing will begin at Bussard Road, and move southward.

Daviess Rural Water customers may experience low water pressure whenever flushing takes place. After flushing, some discolored water is also possible in the flushed areas.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to call Daviess County Rural Water officials at 812-254-4526.