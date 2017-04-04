Knox County Sign Replacement Continues

The first phase of a sign-replacement project is reported as 40 percent complete across Knox County. Consultant Kelly Marley told the Knox County Commissioners this morning the first phase will replace just under 12-hundred aging signs with new replacements. Phase One of the project will be completed by mid-summer.

Marley also told the Commissioners that planning is underway for Phase Two of the replacement project. That is expected to start next year. A third sign replacement phase is also set to start after Phase Two is complete.

Ninety percent of the sign replacement is being paid by INDOT dollars, with Knox County picking up the other ten percent of the cost.