One Dead, Vincennes Man Critically Injured in Rollover Accident

One person is dead and a Vincennes man was critically injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash this morning on Old U-S 41 in Sullivan County. The accident was near 11155 South Old U-S 41, just north of the Knox/Sullivan County line. The injured man has been identified as Samual Alan Mack. He is currently is listed in critical condition at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

A northbound Buick was coming out of a curve on the road. The vehicle left the road and went down an embankment. The car then traveled over a private driveway, went airborne, struck a tree, and rolled onto its top.

Two men were in the car when the accident happened. Both were ejected from the vehicle. The other man in the car with Mack was pronounced dead at the accident scene. The man killed in the accident has not been identified, pending notification of family members.

Indiana State Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the accident. Authorities are still investigating the accident.