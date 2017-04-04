Vincennes Man Charged with Attempted Murder; Child in Grave Condition at Last Report

A Vincennes man is charged with attempted murder in an incident reported yesterday at 1323 Bayou.

The incident was reported just after 1:30 yesterday afternoon, when a caller told Knox County Central Dispatch “I killed my son.” The five year-old boy was found un-responsive at the home. The child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, and then airlifted.

The child’s 53 year-old father, James Baldwin, was found at the residence. He was questioned at Vincennes City Police headquarters and arrested on one count of attempted murder.

Vincennes City Police report at this time, the child is in “grave condition.”