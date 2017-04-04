VPD Arrest Vincennes Man Following Domestic Disturbance

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a reported domestic dispute in the 600-block of South 16th Street. Officers claim 36 year-old Peter Watson choked the victim as part of the domestic argument.

Wstson is charged with one count of strangulation. He was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man following a stop at Ninth and Main.

Officers found 30 year-old Sandeep Singh (SING) in possession of marijuana. Singh was booked into the Knox County Jail on three-thousand dollars bond.