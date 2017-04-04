The Vincennes Township Fire Department has improved its Fire Protection rating to Class Three. The new classification was put into place as of April first.
The improved classification came after a recent survey. The survey showed the Township’s improved fire protection system allowed for the improved classification.
The Fire Protection level system is used by many insurance companies in setting insurance rates. An improved fire class ranking could lead to lower insurance rates.
VTFD Fire Protection Rating Improves
