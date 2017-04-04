Work Crews Prepare for Repairs on Sixth Street

Work crews are preparing to do some repairs on Sixth Street within the next week. The repairs will cause some traffic restrictions.

Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague urges drivers to watch for the repairs– and the repair crews…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/04054233/NEW0004_John-Sprague-cut-1_oq...-THAT-DRIVEWAY_0-00-17.371.mp3

Sprague also thinks the work could start within the next few days…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/04054243/NEW0005_Sprague-cut-2_oq...-TRANSVERSE-JOINTS_0-00-15.647.mp3

The Sixth Street work could last for around six weeks. Most of the restrictions on Sixth Street will affect one lane at a time. Also, many of the lane blockages will be temporary; however, Sprague says some may last overnight, depending on the work they have to do.