Indiana State Police Identify Deceased Man in Sullivan County Crash

Indiana State Police have officially identified the man killed in a car crash Tuesday morning on old U-S 41 in southern Sullivan County.

The person killed was 27 year-old Justin D. Young of Vincennes. Young and another man, 25 year-old Samual Mack of Vincennes, were thrown from their car after leaving the roadway. The accident happened in southern Sullivan County between Oaktown and Carlisle. Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Mack is still hospitalized at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Authorities say alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

Indiana State Police from the Putnamville post are still investigating the accident. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the post at 765-653-4114.