Jack R. Bedwell, 74, of Sandborn, IN passed away Thursday March 30, 2017 at the Green County General Hospital in Linton, IN with his family at his bedside. Jack was born November 19, 1942 in Edwardsport the son of Doyle and Mable Newkirk Bedwell. He was a graduate of Edwardsport High School and he served his country in the U.S. Navy. Jack worked in the construction industry as a drywall installer and finisher. He and his brother Gary operated the Bedwell Drywall. He formerly was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Elks. On October 22, 1961 he married Betty Coglan and they made their life together for nearly 56 years. Jack is survived by his wife Betty Bedwell of Sandborn, IN, their children, Joe Bedwell of Indianapolis, IN and Julie Morehouse, and her husband Tom of Bloomfield, IN. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashley Yuill, Dustin Morehouse, Jake Morehouse, Angelina Morehouse, Kobe Morehouse, Aaliyah Morehouse his great grandchildren, Xavier Swanson and Sophia Morehouse, his mother, Mable Bedwell of Bicknell, his brothers, Claude Bedwell, and his wife Dottie of Newburgh, IN, Gary Bedwell of Edwardsport, IN and his sister Karen Goodwin of Elizabethton, TN. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Bedwell and a sister, Margaret Ellen in infancy. A Gathering to Celebrate his Life will be held Saturday April 8, 2017 at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Chapel. The family will gather with friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Good Samaritan Hospital Cancer Center. Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com