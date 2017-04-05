Jeffrey J. “Jeff” Hendricks, 57 of Vincennes passed away Friday, March 31st at Good Samaritan Hospital. Born August 9, 1959 in Vincennes, Jeff was the son of George and Donna (Coonce) Hendricks. Jeff was a 1977 graduate of Vincennes Lincoln High School. He joined the US Marine Corp. at Camp Pendleton and served from 1977-1981, eventually being stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He worked at Sceptor in Bicknell, IN for 16 years. Jeff also fueled airplanes at Mid America Airport in Lawrenceville, IL for a number of years. Most recently, he was a coal miner at Sunrise Coal Mine in Oaktown for 6 years. An avid hunter, he tagged two 8-point white-tailed deer that were recognized as top trophy bucks in the Hoosier record buck program. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and riding his Harley. He married Valerie Litherland on April 18, 1986 in Vincennes and she survives. Survivors also include his parents of Vincennes; two sons, Aaron Hendricks and his wife Stefanie of Vincennes; Jason Hendricks and his wife April of Nashville TN; one daughter, Stormey Wiegman and her husband Mike of Columbus IN; two sisters; Karen Ramsey and her husband Jerry of Greenfield IN and Melissa Smith and her husband Justin of San Jose CA; and five grandsons; Brendan Hendricks, Raistlin Myers, Gavin Hendricks, Tristen Myers, Zaiden Wiegman and one granddaughter, Gabriella Hendricks. Funeral services will be celebrated Monday April 3, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan Lowry officiating. Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10:00 AM at the Memorial Park Cemetery with graveside military honors conducted by the All Weather Firing Squad. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 PM until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Good Samaritan Hospital Cancer Center in his memory. Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com