Karen L. Anderson, 53, passed away at 9:50 pm on April 1, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Karen was born on January 7, 1964 the daughter of Richard L. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Cary) Bahr. She married James Otis Anderson on March 7, 2003 and he preceded her in death on October 22, 2014.

Karen was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and controller for Toyota Boshoku America in Lawrenceville. Her favorite hobby was making birdhouses out of gourds and decorating them. She enjoyed being outside and planting flowers also.

Survivors include her mother, Betty Bahr of Vincennes; son, Brandon Sievers of Vincennes; daughter, Jasmine Anderson of Vincennes; step-daughter, Zoe Lukens and her husband Laban of Vincennes; sisters, Diane Trinkle and her husband Dean of Winslow, Donna Heinz and her husband Mike of Jasper, Marilyn Fulling and her husband Eric of Palestine, IL; brothers, Richard Bahr and his wife Kathy of Terre Haute, Tom Bahr and his wife Ruth of Vincennes; brother-in-law, Jerry Anderson and his wife Pam of Louisville, KY; sister-in-law, Karen Hole and her husband Greg of Plainfield; grandchildren, Landon and Shaye Lukens. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Richard L. Bahr and her husband James Otis Anderson.

Funeral services for Karen will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 7, 2016 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway with Rev. David Fleck officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with Karen’s family from 4-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.