Norma Jane Snapp passed away at 11:20 am on Friday, March 31, 2017 at Gentle Care Nursing Home. Norma was born on August 6, 1929 in Lawrence County, Illinois the daughter of Everett and Elizabeth (Rinehart) Moore. Norma married Claude Westfall, and he preceded her in death in June of 1978. She then married William H. Snapp, and he preceded her in death in August of 2005.

Norma worked as a bookkeeper for Western-Southern for twenty-five years and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Washington.

Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Westafall of Vincennes, Linda Smith and her husband Phillip of Vincennes; son, Brian Westfall and his wife Dawn of Vincennes; sister, Billie Shockman of Evansville; grandchildren, Elizabeth Arnott-Hill and her husband Daniel, Nicole Boyd and her husband Marvin, Derrek Patton and his wife Jessica, Branden Patton and his wife Hillary; great grandchildren, Alexander Hill, Gabriella Hill, Erica Boyd, Austin Patton, Abby Patton and Nolan Patton. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Claude Westfall, her second husband William H. Snapp, two brothers, Herman and Everrett Ray Moore and one sister Faye Moore.

Funeral services for Norma will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway with Pastor Cheryl Thorne officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with Normas family on Thursday from 1 pm until the hour of the service time of 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.