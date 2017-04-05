Un-Responsive Child Still in Grave Condition at Indianapolis Hospital

The child found un-responsive in a Bayou Street home on Tuesday afternoon is still clinging to life at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The five year-old boy is still reported in “grave condition” after he was found at his home by emergency personnel.

Vincennes City Police Chief Dusty Luking told us the child had been smothered and strangled with an object in the home at 1323 Bayou. After he became unresponsive, authorities were called to the scene. The victim was taken first to Good Samaritan Hospital, and then airlifted to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. Luking says the child is on life support at this time.

The boy’s father– 53 year-old James Baldwin– is charged with attempted murder. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.