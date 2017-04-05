Wadess H. “Red” Carpenter, 83, of Bicknell passed away Saturday April 1, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Hospital. Red was born January 14, 1934 in Ragsdale, IN the son of William and Esther Ridgeway Carpenter. He graduated from Bruceville High School and entered the U.S. Army to serve his country during the Korean War. He was a retired coal miner and was an avid car enthusiast, repairing, painting and customizing them. He formerly worked at Riley Equipment and Atkinson Ice Co. He is survived by his daughter, Abby L. Haney, and her husband Lonnie of Bicknell, IN, his grandchildren, J.R. Messer, Kayla Goff and Kasey Polk. His great grandchildren, Rhylee Polk, Carson Polk and Joslin Goff. He is also survived by his companion, Virginia McNew of Bicknell, IN, a sister, Helen Jones, and her husband John of Bicknell, IN, his brothers Jerry Carpenter and his wife Doris of Bicknell, IN and Frank Carpenter of Vincennes, IN. He will also be missed by his several Nieces and Nephews. Red was preceded by a daughter, Cindy Messer, his parents and a brother, Virgil Carpenter. A Celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Chapel.