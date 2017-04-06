Burkhart Insurance Sponsoring Citywide Cleanup in May

Burkhart Insurance is again sponsoring the 13th annual Vincennes Citywide Cleanup on Saturday, May sixth. The all-weather event will be held that day from nine a-m to noon. The event has been a fund-raiser for various non-profit groups across the City of Vincennes.

Darren Cantwell is helping head up the Citywide Cleanup. He says a cleaner City and fuller non-profit coffers make the event a success for both.

Nicole Duke is also helping with the May sixth effort. She says a few teams are already signed up, but there is room for more…

Non-profit agencies will collect ten dollars per trash bag, up to a maximum of 250 dollars per group. The registration deadline is April 28th; checks will be presented at the Knox County Chamber of Commerce Bandwagon at noon on Wednesday, May 24th.