City of Vincennes Hopes Paving Starts Next Month

The City of Vincennes expects to start paving work across the City within a month’s time. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague believes the asphalt plants and work crews will be ready to start paving next month…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/06060331/NEW0006_John-Sprague-cut-1_oq...-STUFF-DOWN_0-00-11.572.mp3

Sprague says stretches of two main City streets will be the largest of the paving projects. The targeted streets include Seventh Street from Main to College, and Main Street from Seventh to 22nd. Paving work, and continued sidewalk repairs, will be the focus in the months to come across the City of Vincennes.