ISP Arrest Washington Man for OWI

Indiana State Police arrested a Washington man overnight for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person.

64-year-old Christopher McLemore is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Washington Police arrested 36-year-old Julian Martinez late Wednesday night on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Bond was set at $10,000.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 41-year-old Jimmy Eaton of Vincennes Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear.

Bond was set at $2,000.

199 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Thursday morning.