KC Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Vincennes Man for Child Molesting

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes man at his home yesterday afternoon on child molesting charges.

50 year-old Bruce Vanlue is charged with two counts of child molesting, along with a charge of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor. Vanlue was found at his residence on Montgomery Avenue in Vincennes.

The charges were filed Tuesday in Knox Circuit Court. The counts were in a warrant issued by the Court following an investigation into the allegations.

Vanlue was booked into the Knox County Jail on 75-thousand dollars bond.