Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan Calling for Life Without Parole in Baldwin Murder Case

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan will seek a sentence of life without parole for 53 year-old Robert James Baldwin. Baldwin is now formally charged with murder, strangulation, and domestic battery in the death of his five year-old son on Tuesday.

Carnahan’s petition alleges Baldwin battered his son, then choked him. The petition calls the request for life without parole “appropriate under the circumstances.

A life without parole sentence may be filed in Indiana if the victim of a murder is under twelve, and also if the murder is committed on a victim of domestic battery.

Baldwin is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.