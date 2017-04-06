Rendezvous Buttons Available for Late May Event

Two-day advance purchase buttons for the annual Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous are on sale now. The nine-dollar advance purchase buttons are available through the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, and the Knox County Visitors and Tourism Bureau. Banks across Vincennes will start selling the buttons on May first.

This year’s Rendezvous will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 27th and 28th. The buttons feature this year’s highlighted historical figure– Patrick Henry. Spirit of Vincennes marketing director Mark Hill says Patrick Henry had a major role in the capture of Fort Sackville…

Hill also says an image of Patrick Henry also has a place at the Clark Memorial in Vincennes…

Merchants, food items, crafts, and battle reenactments will all be in place that weekend. An estimated crowd of around 30-thousand is expected for the two-day event over Memorial Day weekend.