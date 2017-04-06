Rita A. Yochum, 85 of Vincennes, passed away at 8:00 PM April 5, 2017 at the Gentle Care Nursing Center. Rita was born December 4, 1931 in Vincennes, the daughter of Raymond C. and Esther M. Lane Robinson and her step mother Irma Robinson. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and on April 18, 1951 she married George C. Yochum and they made their life together for 66 years until his death on November 18, 2015. Rita was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Ann Altar Society and was a devoted wife, mother, grand mother and great grandmother. She formerly worked for Progress Laundry. She is survived by her children, William “Bill” Yochum, and his wife Sandra of Holdrege, Nebraska, Christine A. Kidwell of Vincennes, IN and Esther M. Yochum of Indianapolis, IN. Her grandchildren, Todd Yochum, Greg Yochum, Rick Kidwell, Jessica Ward, Crystal Swearingen and Heidi Kidwell. 13 great grandchildren. Her aunt, Betty Lane of Vincennes, IN, She is also survived by her brother and sisters in law, Lawrence and Barbara Yochum of Henryville, IN, Veronica and Lawrence West of Vincennes, IN, John and Carol Yochum of Vincennes, IN, Ray and Shirley Yochum of Vincennes and Mary Jeanette Yochum of Vincennes, IN. She will be missed by several nieces and nephews. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, a brother, Raymond Robinson, a step brother Jim Jackson, her sisters Mary Louise Clark and Norma Lee Shinn, Helen Murphy and a step sister Jesslyn Fields. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Tuesday April 11, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. David Fleck and Deacon Cletus Yochum officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband George in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday April 10, 2017 at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Church or GSH Hospice. Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfrerick.com