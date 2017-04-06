UPDATE: Unresponsive Child Passes Away This Morning in Indianapolis

The five year-old child who was found un-responsive in a home at 1323 Bayou Street died this morning at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The child died just before two this morning, from injuries suffered in a Tuesday afternoon incident at his home.

Vincennes City Police Chief Dusty Luking told us the child had been smothered and strangled with an object in the incident at his home at 1323 Bayou. After he became unresponsive, authorities were called to the scene. The victim was taken first to Good Samaritan Hospital, and then airlifted to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis where he passed away.

The boy’s father– 53 year-old James Baldwin– has been charged in the case. He was first charged with attempted murder; with the boy’s death, the charge can now be upgraded to murder. The Vincennes City Police and Marion County Coroner’s office are investigating the case at this time.