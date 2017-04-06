Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight on a warrant for child neglect and resisting law enforcement.
Officers served the warrant to 20 year-old Miguel Hernandez at his residence at Autumn Ridge Apartments. The two-count warrant was issued last month from Knox Superior Court One.
Hernandez is in Knox County Jail on ten-thousand dollars cash bond.
VPD Arrest Man on a Child Neglect Warrant
