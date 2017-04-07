All Reported Safe in Reported Incident at Terre Haute North

Everyone is safe following an incident late this morning at Terre Haute North High School.

The incident was reporteda around ten-30 a-m. The Terre Haute Tribune-Star reports 50 police officers checked the building for a pipe bomb and weapons. Authorities also say there was no confirmation of any weapons or bombs inside. Police say they were responding to a threat at the school, but did not confirm if anyone at the school had a weapon.

Authorities are still investigating.