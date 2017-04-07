BZA Approves Conditional Use for New Business

The Vincennes Board of Zoning Appeals has approved a conditional use for a vehicle repair show on Willow Street. A to Z Automotive and Diesel Repair will be located at 1746 Willow Street– in the building formerly occupied by the Happy Tomato.

Clem Witteried will operate the location. The building will be adjusted to fit the automotive repair plans of the owner, with nothing else to be built onto the facility. The business is projected to be open later this month.

The property already has C-2 zoning; it just needed the special exception to be run as a vehicle repair location. The Vincennes B-Z-A approved the use unanimously.