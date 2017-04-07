Emergency Responders to Hold Exercise Today at GSH

Emergency responders from various departments will join together today at Good Samaritan Hospital for a mass casualty exercise. The activity will happen from ten to noon today in and around the G-S-H Emergency entrance. First responders will be using the Hospital’s ambulance garage, decontamination room, and hallway areas around emergency rooms during the exercise period.

The exercise is designed to sharpen the skills of police, fire, ambulance, and other emergency-related crews in case of an actual mass casualty event in Vincennes.