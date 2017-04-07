Gabriel Baldwin Celebration of Life Planned for Wednesday

A celebration of the life of five year-old Gabriel Baldwin is set for Wednesday afternoon at one-30 at Goodwin Funeral Home. Baldwin died at Riley Hospital on Thursday, after being attacked at his Vincennes home. His father, 53 year-old Robert Baldwin, is charged with murder in his death.

Visitation will be from 11:30 to 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.