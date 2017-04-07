Jim Osborne Wins Davis Citation

Indiana Military Museum director Jim Osborne has been named as the winner of the Vincennes University Davis Memorial Citation. Osborne is being honored for his work with several groups– including the Indiana Military Museum, and his long tenure as Judge in Knox Superior Court Two.

He has also served with various city, county, snd state boards. The groups include the Indiana Judges Association, the Indiana Judicial Conference, and the Knox County Bar Association. He has also been named to the Legend of Hoosier Heroes by the Indiana National Guard.

A banquet in Osborne’s honor will be held May eleventh at Vincennes University’s Green Activities Center. Tickets for the event are available through the Vincennes University Alumni Center.