The Knox County Development Corporation has approved a plan for twelve two-acre plots in the U-S 41 Industrial Park. The new land is designed to attract smaller businesses to the Industrial Park area.
K-C-D-C officials hope to attract a variety of businesses– including logistics and warehousing groups– to the new smaller plots at the U-S 41 Industrial Park.
KCDC Board Approves Mini-Plots at 41 Industrial Park
