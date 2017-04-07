LHS, SK in Track Action; SK Wins in Baseball over WRV

The Vincennes Lincoln Girls Track Team Won A Dual Meet With Washington By A 68-54 Score. Alanna Green Led The Way For Lincoln With First Place Finishes In The 100, 200, And 400. Kaylee Lange Was First In The 1600 And 3200. Other Firsts Went To Kristen Tabler In The High Hurdles, Victoria Debrock In The Discus, Lena Stephens In The Shot And The 400 Relay Team Of Tabler, Meridith Black, Emily Miller And Rachel Frey.

The South Knox Boys Track Team Finished In A Three Team Meet. The Spartans Had 72 Points, Sullivan 67, And Pike Central 27. First For The Spartans Went To Steven Burkhart In The 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles And The Long Jump, Alton Hoops In The 800 And 3200, Jeb Mayles In The 100 And High Jump, Zach Kirchoff In The 1600 And The 3200 Relay Team.

The South Knox Girls Track Team Finished Second In Their Meet, Sullivan Was First With 79 Points, South Knox Had 47 And Pike Central 41. First Place Finishes For South Knox Went To Jillian Reeves In The 1600 And 3200, Andi Williams In The Long Jump And The 3200 Relay Team Of Jarrisa Page, Reeves, Williams And Alison Mcdowell.

The South Knox Baseball Team Was An 11-3 Winner Over White River Valley. Gage Bobe Led The Offense With 3 Hits And 4 Rbi’s And Nick Thomas Picked Up The Win On The Mound For The 1-1 Spartans.

The Lincoln Jv Baseball Team Lost To Evansville Mater Dei 5-4. Ben Burson Took The Loss On The Hill For The Jv. Brody Ruggles Has Two Hits, Dustin Alstadt Had A Double And Baron Vieck And Nate Yang Each Had A Base Hit For The Oh And 2 Jv.

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark Middle School Softball Teams Were Winners Over White River Valley. In The A Team Game, Clark Won 11-0. Livie Koenig Tossed A One Hit Shutout. At The Plate, Dani Kroeger, Addie Blome, And Jayna Carter Had Two Hits Each. Kali Haynes, Tatum Rich, Maycee Lange And Chloe Cardinal Had A Hit Apiece. The Clark B Team Won 3-2. Addison Gaines Drove In The Winning Run In The Bottom Of The Fifth. Both Clark Teams Are Now 3 And Oh.