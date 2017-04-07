Life Without Parole Sought for Vincennes Man in Murder Case

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan is seeking a sentence of life without parole against a father accused of battering his five-year-old son … and then choking him to

death.

53-year-old Robert Baldwin of Vincennes was charged Thursday with Murder, Strangulation, and Domestic Battery.

The request for a life sentence without parole was filed along with the criminal charges.

Carnahan says Indiana law allows him to ask for harsher penalties when murders are committed under circumstances that are more extreme or heinous.

He says the sentence of life without parole is an appropriate request under these circumstances.

Five-year-old Gabriel Baldwin died Wednesday at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis after emergency responders found him unconscious in his Vincennes home on Tuesday.

They had gone to his home after dispatchers received a call from a man who said he had killed his son.