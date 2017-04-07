October 25th Trial Set in Baldwin Murder Case

An October 25th trial date has been set for Robert James Baldwin. Baldwin is accused of murder in the strangulation death of his five year-old son, Gabriel. Court documents allege Baldwin admitted to his son’s murder; they also claim that Baldwin had pre-meditated the act.

Baldwin appeared in Knox Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday afternoon. Judge Sherri Gilmore appointed Dale Webster to be his defense attorney. Webster was appointed as part of the County’s Public Defender program.

Baldwin is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail. Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan said he will seek a sentence of life without the possibility of parole in the case.