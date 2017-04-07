Some Area Teams Back in Action Later Today and Tonight

On The Local Sports Scene:

The Vincennes Lincoln Baseball Team Play At Terre Haute South At 6p

The Lincoln Softball Team Begins Play At The Southern Slam Tournament At Boonville. Lincoln Plays At 8 Tonight And Will Play Two More Games In The Tournament Tomorrow.

The Lincoln Jv Baseball Team Hosts Mount Vernon At 6p.

The Rivet Baseball Team Plays At Loogootee At 5p

The South Knox Softball Team Plays At North Knox At 5p