Tornado Confirmed in Daviess County

April 7, 2017

The National Weather Service confirms a weak tornado touched down in Daviess County shortly after 6:00 PM Wednesday.
The EF1 tornado, with winds of up to 100 miles per hour, touched down about two miles southeast of Cannelburg.
It caused roof damage to a home, destroyed two barns and two outbuildings, a silo, and snapped two wooden power poles.
No injuries or fatalities were reported.
The path length of the tornado was about 1.2 miles.
The path width was about 90 yards.

