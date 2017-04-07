The National Weather Service confirms a weak tornado touched down in Daviess County shortly after 6:00 PM Wednesday.
The EF1 tornado, with winds of up to 100 miles per hour, touched down about two miles southeast of Cannelburg.
It caused roof damage to a home, destroyed two barns and two outbuildings, a silo, and snapped two wooden power poles.
No injuries or fatalities were reported.
The path length of the tornado was about 1.2 miles.
The path width was about 90 yards.
Tornado Confirmed in Daviess County
