Tornado Confirmed in Daviess County

The National Weather Service confirms a weak tornado touched down in Daviess County shortly after 6:00 PM Wednesday.

The EF1 tornado, with winds of up to 100 miles per hour, touched down about two miles southeast of Cannelburg.

It caused roof damage to a home, destroyed two barns and two outbuildings, a silo, and snapped two wooden power poles.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The path length of the tornado was about 1.2 miles.

The path width was about 90 yards.