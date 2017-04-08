FAFSA Deadline for Student Aid Saturday April 15

More than $300 million in state financial aid for college is available this year for Indiana students who qualify for need- and performance-based scholarships.

To receive financial aid, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by Saturday, April 15th.

Indiana extended the FAFSA deadline in response to issues with the federal data retrieval tool that complicated the process for families attempting to submit the FAFSA.

Beyond determining eligibility for state and federal financial aid, colleges use information from the FAFSA to determine their scholarship awards.

The fastest and easiest way to file the FAFSA is online at FAFSA.GOV.