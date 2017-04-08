Saturday Sports (4/8/17)

-Kevin Harvick won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR event at Texas Motor Speedway, the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. The Xfinity Series is in action today from Texas at 1:30pm with the My Bariatric Solutions 300.

-The Cubs fell to the Brewers 2-1 in 11 innings in their first of three games in Milwaukee, while the Reds beat the Cardinals 2-0 in their first of a three game series. Other winners were Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Washington, Colorado, San Diego, Baltimore, Miami, Tampa Bay, Texas and Kansas City, Arizona and the LA Angels.

-Winners in the basketball world last night were Atlanta, Toronto, Memphis, Detroit, San Antonio, Denver, Utah, Phoenix, and the Lakers.