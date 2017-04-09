Attorney General Unveils Campaign to Protect Storm Victims

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill unveiled a new campaign Friday aimed at protecting Hoosiers from fraudulent business practices in the wake of severe weather that lefthomes, vehicles or other property damaged.

“Double check before you write a check” is the latest consumer protection strategy to sfaeguard Hoosiers from individuals posing as roofing, tree-removal and window-replacement companies, among other types of restoration and repair businesses.

Hill says he strongly urges all Hoosiers to double check a company’s name, reputation, history and authenticity before writing a check to a person claiming to represent sucha business.