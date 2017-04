Bloomington Man Killed in Head On Collision in Greene Co.

Indiana State Police say a Bloomington man died Friday morning in a head-on collision on State Road 45 near Timber Trace Drive in Greene County.

Police say a pick-up truck driven by 16-year-old Dawson Kinser of Solsberry veered left of center into the path of a car driven by 40-year-old Jamie Fidler of Bloomington.

Fidler died in the crash.

Kinser was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for complaint of pain and a possible head injury.