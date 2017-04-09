Knox Co. Farm Honored at Statehouse

State Representative Bruce Borders of Jasonville and State Senator Mark Messmer of Jasper honored a locally owned family farm Friday for being in operation for more than150 years.

The Otten farm, located in Knox County, was recognized at the Statehouse with a Hoosier Homestead award for 150 years of family farm ownership.

The Otten farm has been in operation since 1859 and received a sesquicentennial award.

The Hoosier Homestead Award Program recognizes farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.