The March of Dimes Knox County March for Babies expects final fund-raising numbers to be close to their goal of 35-thousand dollars. Twenty teams and around 100 walkers took to the Vincennes University track yesterday to raise funds and awareness of premature birth. With matching funds included, the final total should be in place in a few days.

Teams took advantage of perfect walking weather to take to the track. Following the walk, the teams were treated to food, music, and other entertainment as part of the celebration. This year’s Knox County March for Babies featured family is the family headed by Neil and Heather Goff. The Goffs lost a child at 39 weeks’ pregnancy, and had another child born prematurely.