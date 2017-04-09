Sunday Sports (4/9/17)

-Erik Jones took the checkered flag in yesterday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event from Texas Motor Speedway, the My Bariatric Solutions 300. Ryan Blaney came home in second, with Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon and Cole Custer rounding out the top 5. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in action today from Texas at 1:30pm with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Kevin Harvick starts from the pole.

-The Cubs and Cardinals were both winners yesterday. The Cards beat the Reds 10-4 in St Louis and the Cubs took down the Brewers 11-6 in Milwaukee. Both series are tied at one game apiece with one more game today. Other winners were the White Sox, Detroit, Baltimore, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Miami, Oakland, Colorado, Arizona, San Diego and the LA Angels.

-The Pacers and Bulls were both on the road last night, with the Bulls losing in Brooklyn 107-106 to the Nets, while the Pacers won 127-112 in Orlando. Also victorious yesterday were Boston, Milwaukee, Miami, the Clippers, Portland and Golden State.