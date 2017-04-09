Various Railroad Crossings to be Closed for Repairs

Beginning Monday, crews with CSX will be closing various railroad crossings for up to 5 days for routine maintenance.

In Vincennes, the crossings include Washington Avenue, Wabash Avenue, 9th Street, 10th Street, Hart Street, Broadway Street, 13th Street and 14th Street.

In addition to Vincennes, CSX will be performing crossing repairs this month in Oaktown, Sullivan, Paxton, Carlisle, Princeton, and Fort Branch.

Detour signage should be in place directing traffic to alternate routes.