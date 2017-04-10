Knox County March For Babies Expects to Match Goal for This Year

The March of Dimes Knox County March for Babies expects final fund-raising numbers to be close to their goal of 35-thousand dollars. Twenty teams and around 120 walkers took to the Vincennes University track to raise funds and awareness of premature birth. Kara Westfall of the March of Dimes says that is a few fewer walkers than in the past, but gives a couple of reasons for the lower overall number of walkers…

With matching funds included, the final total should be in place in a few days. Westfall is confident once the final total comes in, it will meet their expectations…

Following the walk, the teams were treated to food, music, and other entertainment as part of the celebration. This year’s Knox County March for Babies featured family is the family headed by Neil and Heather Goff. The Goffs lost a child at 39 weeks’ pregnancy, and had another child born prematurely.