Construction Work Continues at Second and Niblack

Construction work continues in the Second and Niblack area, as crews continue improving the intersection. The intersection will be closed for at least most of the rest of this year.

Vincennes City Councilman Tim Salters says the closing will be long-term– but that it won’t be as long-term as first expected…

Salters knows the Second and Niblack work continues a line of major projects that are either underway, or have been completed…

City crews have set up detours to help people bypass the closing at Second and Niblack.