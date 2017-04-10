Farbest Foods, Charlie’s Win Business, Small Business of the Year Awards

Farbest Foods has been named as Business of the Year by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. The award also includes the Farbest brooder hub and subsidiary J-F-S Milling.

Farbest Foods main plant in Knox County is a large facility just south of Vincennes in the U-S 41 Industrial Park. The company is headquartered in Huntingburg; it employs 14-hundred people, and processes nearly 60-thousand turkeys per day.

Chamber officials have also named Charlie’s Caramel Corn and Candy Shop as Small Business of the Year. Charlie’s started selling its products 65 years ago, in 1952 at the same place it is today– 427 North Second Street. The business is operated today by Darrell and Emily Bobe, and Bob and Lorrinda Ellerman. The original shop owners were Charlie and Lorethea Hamke.

Both Farbest and Charlie’s will be honored during the 101st annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce banquet. The event is planned for Thursday, April 20th at Vincennes University’s Green Activities Center.

One more Chamber honor– the Women in Business Award– will be named later.