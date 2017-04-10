Full Schedule of Sports Events Across Area Today

On The Local Sports Scene For Today:
The Lincoln Softball Team Plays At Sullivan At 5p
The Lincoln Tennis Team Is At Sullivan At 5p
The Lincoln Jv Baseball Team Is At Sullivan At 5;30
The Rivet Tennis Team Plays At Owen Valley At 5p
The Rivet Baseball Team Plays At Mount Carmel At 5;30p
The South Knox Softball Team Hosts Princeton At 6p
The South Knox Tennis Team Hosts Princeton At 5;30p
The South Knox Boys And Girsl Track Teams Are At North Knox At 5p
The North Knox Baseball Team Visits Bloomfield At 5p
The North Knox Golf Team Hosts North Central And Washington At 4;30
In Jr. High Sports
The Clark Softball Teams Play At Pike Central At 6p
The Clark Tennis Teams Hosts Rivet At 4p.
