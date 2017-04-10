Full Schedule of Sports Events Across Area Today

On The Local Sports Scene For Today:

The Lincoln Softball Team Plays At Sullivan At 5p

The Lincoln Tennis Team Is At Sullivan At 5p

The Lincoln Jv Baseball Team Is At Sullivan At 5;30

The Rivet Tennis Team Plays At Owen Valley At 5p

The Rivet Baseball Team Plays At Mount Carmel At 5;30p

The South Knox Softball Team Hosts Princeton At 6p

The South Knox Tennis Team Hosts Princeton At 5;30p

The South Knox Boys And Girsl Track Teams Are At North Knox At 5p

The North Knox Baseball Team Visits Bloomfield At 5p

The North Knox Golf Team Hosts North Central And Washington At 4;30

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark Softball Teams Play At Pike Central At 6p

The Clark Tennis Teams Hosts Rivet At 4p.