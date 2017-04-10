Mary Leona Conn, 87, passed away at 10:15 am on April 3, 2017 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Evansville. Mary was born in Vincennes on June 6, 1929 the daughter of Audis E. and Anna M. Conn.

Mary was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, was a member of the Altar Society, a generous financial supporter, a tireless worker at church events, and a major benefactor of the Christian Education Foundation (CEF) and the Catholic Schools. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy, Vincennes University, and the University of Evansville. Mary worked as a Lab Tech at Good Samaritan Hospital and a Doctor’s office.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews; and cousins, Walter Rinderle, Barbara Dutton, and Rosemary Jensen.

The date for a funeral service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a bereavement dinner is pending. Burial will be private as per her request. Goodwin Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mary’s final arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to the Christian Education Foundation, the Catholic Schools, or the Rivet Scholarship Fund at the Vincennes University Alumni Office. Online condolences may be sent to Mary’s family and friends at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.