Vincennes Utilities officials are preparing for a rising Wabash River this week. The river is expected to see a minor flood crest at Vincennes before falling.
Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie says this would be the first flood stage for the Wabash at Vincennes this year…
Bouchie gives the latest forecast for the Wabash River for the next seven days…
City officials believe the lack of snow melt from northern Indiana has kept river levels low on the Wabash River so far this year.
Minor Flooding Expected on Wabash River Later This Week
