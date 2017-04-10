Minor Flooding Expected on Wabash River Later This Week

Vincennes Utilities officials are preparing for a rising Wabash River this week. The river is expected to see a minor flood crest at Vincennes before falling.

Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie says this would be the first flood stage for the Wabash at Vincennes this year…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/10055524/NEW0008_Kirk-Bouchie-cut-1_oq...-FLOODING_0-00-13.740.mp3

Bouchie gives the latest forecast for the Wabash River for the next seven days…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/10055504/NEW0009_Bouchie-cut-2_oq...A-WEEK-2nd-time_0-00-11.441.mp3

City officials believe the lack of snow melt from northern Indiana has kept river levels low on the Wabash River so far this year.