Six Crossings Closed in Vincennes for CSX Repairs

C-S-X Railroad has closed six crossings today in Vincennes as part of scheduled repairs. The closings include the Washington Avenue crossing nearest Wabash Avenue; Wabash Avenue near Eighth Street; Ninth Street near College; College Avenue between Ninth and Tenth Streets; Tenth Street between College and Harrison; and Hart Street between North Eleventh and Upper Eleventh Streets.

The crossing closings usually take between one and three days but can vary.

A second set of closings will be in place on April 27th. Those closings include the Manila and State Street crossings between Second and Sixth Streets. Drivers are reminded to be aware of the crossing closings, and plan their trips accordingly.