Three government groups have meetings set for later today across both Vincennes and Bicknell.
The Vincennes Board of Works will meet this afternoon at five p-m. Among the Board’s items is an environmental testing approval, and a letter of concurrence on State Road 441.
The Vincennes City Council will gather tonight at six p-m. Council is scheduled to consider various funding transfers. They will also consider making the intersection of Sixth and State Streets into a permanent two-way stop. Finally, the Bicknell City Council is scheduled to meet this evening at seven p-m.
All of tonight’s sessions are open to the public.
Vincennes, Bicknell Councils Meet Tonight
